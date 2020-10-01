Shares of Unisys Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (UIS, PFSW, IBM, CTSH, DOX)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Unisys Corp ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 1.92. Pfsweb Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.96. Ibm ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.09.

Cognizant Tech-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.39, and Amdocs Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.07.

