Shares of Quad Graphics In Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Commercial Printing Industry (QUAD, RRD, DLX, INWK, EBF)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Quad Graphics In ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.35. Following is Rr Donnelley & S with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.25. Deluxe Corp ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.11.

Innerworkings In follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.63, and Ennis Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.76.

