Shares of Quad Graphics In Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Commercial Printing Industry (QUAD, RRD, DLX, INWK, EBF)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Quad Graphics In ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.33. Rr Donnelley & S is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.05. Deluxe Corp ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.50.

Innerworkings In follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.20, and Ennis Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.79.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Innerworkings In on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.32. Since that call, shares of Innerworkings In have fallen 3.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.