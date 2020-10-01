Shares of Lannett Co Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (LCI, SUPN, MYL, PRGO, PAHC)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Lannett Co Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.24. Supernus Pharmac is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.69. Mylan Nv ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.72.

Perrigo Co Plc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.92, and Phibro Animal-A rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.30.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lannett Co Inc on October 14th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.80. Since that call, shares of Lannett Co Inc have fallen 25.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.