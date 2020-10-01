Rti Surgical Inc has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Health Care Supplies Industry (RTIX, OSUR, VIVO, UTMD, ANIK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Rti Surgical Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.22. Following is Orasure Tech with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.58. Meridian Biosci ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.12.

Utah Medical Pro follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.49, and Anika Therapeuti rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.79.

