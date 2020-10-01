Relatively Low EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Idt Corp-Class B in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry (IDT, ATNI, CNSL, T, VZ)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Idt Corp-Class B ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 1.47. Following is Atn Internationa with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.69. Consolidated Com ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.75.

At&T Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.41, and Verizon Communic rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.01.

