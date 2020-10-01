Relatively Low EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Green Dot Corp-A in the Consumer Finance Industry (GDOT, EZPW, SLM, SYF, DFS)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Green Dot Corp-A ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 1.39. Following is Ezcorp Inc-A with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.43. Slm Corp ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.12.

Synchrony Financ follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.02, and Discover Financi rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.44.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Discover Financi. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Discover Financi in search of a potential trend change.