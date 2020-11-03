Relatively Low EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. in the Mortgage REITs Industry (ABR, DX, LADR, STWD, ACRE)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.51. Following is Dynex Capital with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.42. Ladder Capital ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.46.

Starwood Propert follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.53, and Ares Commercial rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.44.

