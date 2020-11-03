Relatively Low EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Amkor Tech Inc in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (AMKR, PLAB, UCTT, COHU, AEIS)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Amkor Tech Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.04. Photronics Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.04. Ultra Clean Hold ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.45.

Cohu Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.87, and Adv Energy Inds rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.88.

