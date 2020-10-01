Natl Beverage has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Soft Drinks Industry (FIZZ, COKE, PEP, MNST, KO)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Natl Beverage ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.50. Coca-Cola Bottli is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.27. Pepsico Inc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.51.

Monster Beverage follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 27.60, and Coca-Cola Co/The rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.77.

