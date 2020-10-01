Msg Networks- A is Among the Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (MSGN, CMCSA, GNCMA, DISH, CHTR)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Msg Networks- A ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.67. Comcast Corp-A is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.64. Gen Comm-A ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.23.

Dish Network-A follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.39, and Charter Commun-A rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.80.

