Monmouth Real Es is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (MNR, STAG, FR, EGP, PLD)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Monmouth Real Es ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.55. Following is Stag Industrial with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.27. First Ind Realty ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.00.

Eastgroup Prop follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.67, and Prologis Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 33.05.

