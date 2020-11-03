Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Water Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Sjw Group (SJW, ARTNA, CWT, AWK, AWR)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Sjw Group ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.37. Following is Artesian Res-A with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.38. Calif Water Srvc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.83.

American Water W follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.46, and Amer States Wate rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.40.

