Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Movies & Entertainment Industry Detected in Shares of Eros Internation (EROS, VIAB, AMC, CNK, MCS)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Eros Internation ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.35. Following is Viacom Inc-B with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.79. Amc Entertainmen ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.72.

Cinemark Holding follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.49, and Marcus Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.29.

