Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR, DX, LADR, STWD, ACRE)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.94. Following is Dynex Capital with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.17. Ladder Capital ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.68.

Starwood Propert follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.95, and Ares Commercial rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.16.

