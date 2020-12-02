Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Industrial REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Monmouth Real Es (MNR, STAG, FR, EGP, PLD)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Monmouth Real Es ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.27. Stag Industrial is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.01. First Ind Realty ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 29.56.

Eastgroup Prop follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 32.32, and Prologis Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 35.45.

