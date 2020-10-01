Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry Detected in Shares of Ceco Environmntl (CECE, SP, CVA, TRR, RSG)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Ceco Environmntl ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.56. Following is Sp Plus Corp with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.75. Covanta Holding ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.27.

Trc Cos Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.97, and Republic Svcs rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.48.

