Lannett Co Inc has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (LCI, SUPN, MYL, PRGO, PAHC)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Lannett Co Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.35. Following is Supernus Pharmac with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.71. Mylan Nv ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.96.

Perrigo Co Plc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.28, and Phibro Animal-A rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.02.

