Idt Corp-Class B is Among the Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (IDT, ATNI, CNSL, T, VZ)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Idt Corp-Class B ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.38. Atn Internationa is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.99. Consolidated Com ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.01.

At&T Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.34, and Verizon Communic rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.00.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Idt Corp-Class B and will alert subscribers who have IDT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.