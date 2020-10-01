Dhi Group Inc has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Internet Software & Services Industry (DHX, STMP, GTT, YELP, EIGI)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Dhi Group Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.05. Stamps.Com Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.01. Gtt Communicatio ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.51.

Yelp Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.71, and Endurance Intern rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.47.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Endurance Intern on December 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $4.50. Since that recommendation, shares of Endurance Intern have risen 9.3%. We continue to monitor Endurance Intern for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.