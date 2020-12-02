Dhi Group Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (DHX, STMP, YELP, GTT, EIGI)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Dhi Group Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.90. Stamps.Com Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.05. Yelp Inc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.29.

Gtt Communicatio follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.84, and Endurance Intern rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.30.

