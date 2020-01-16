Weis Markets Inc is Among the Companies in the Food Retail Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (WMK, VLGEA, NGVC, SFM, CASY)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Weis Markets Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 340.4%. Following is Village Super -A with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,319.3%. Natural Grocers ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,158.9%.

Sprouts Farmers follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,259.0%, and Casey'S General rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,368.7%.

