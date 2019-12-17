Top 5 Companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (ESNT, NWBI, HBCP, MTG, NMIH)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Essent Group Ltd ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,135.6%. Northwest Bancsh is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,537.7%. Home Bancorp Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,053.9%.

Mgic Invt Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,083.9%, and Nmi Holdings I-A rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,203.5%.

