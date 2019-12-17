Top 5 Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (DDD, SSYS, EFII, HPE, NTAP)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

3D Systems Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 122.1%. Stratasys Ltd is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 276.8%. Elec For Imaging ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,898.9%.

Hewlett Packa follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,738.2%, and Netapp Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,175.6%.

