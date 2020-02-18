Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (COHU, PLAB, UCTT, FORM, CCMP)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Cohu Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 300.7%. Following is Photronics Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 668.4%. Ultra Clean Hold ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,482.6%.

Formfactor Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,872.6%, and Cabot Microelec rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,947.8%.

