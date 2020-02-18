Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (BMRC, STBZ, BANF, LOB, COLB)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Bank Of Marin Ba ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 189.6%. State Bank Finan is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 383.8%. Bancfirst Corp ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 406.4%.

Live Oak Bancsha follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 573.1%, and Columbia Banking rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 645.4%.

