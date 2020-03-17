Top 5 Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (RHI, KELYA, BBSI, TBI, KFY)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Robert Half Intl ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7.6%. Following is Kelly Services-A with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 87.8%. Barrett Bus Svcs ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 471.1%.

Trueblue Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,763.0%, and Korn/Ferry Intl rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,906.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Trueblue Inc on February 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $18.73. Since that call, shares of Trueblue Inc have fallen 30.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.