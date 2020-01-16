Top 5 Companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (CGA, AVD, MOS, CF, UAN)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

China Green Agriculture Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 299.0%. Following is Amer Vanguard with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,024.2%. Mosaic Co/The ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,516.4%.

Cf Industries Ho follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,124.5%, and CVR Partners LP rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,323.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of CVR Partners LP on September 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.52. Since that call, shares of CVR Partners LP have fallen 15.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.