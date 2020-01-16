Top 5 Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (VER, STOR, ESRT, CLNY, LPT)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Vereit Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,302.4%. Following is Store Capital with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,502.4%. Empire State Rea ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,605.9%.

Colony Capital-A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,736.8%, and Liberty Prop rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,796.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Vereit Inc on December 7th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Vereit Inc have risen 20.2%. We continue to monitor Vereit Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.