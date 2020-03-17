Shares of White Mountains Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (WTM, EIG, EMCI, ERIE, CINF)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

White Mountains ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 70.3%. Following is Employers Holdin with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 206.7%. Emc Ins Group ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 397.6%.

Erie Indemnity-A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 801.7%, and Cincinnati Fin rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 935.8%.

