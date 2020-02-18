Shares of Simpson Mfg Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Building Products Industry (SSD, AMWD, UFPI, AOS, ROCK)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Simpson Mfg ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 41.2%. Following is Amer Woodmark Co with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 457.0%. Universal Forest ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,499.8%.

Smith (A.O.)Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,993.0%, and Gibraltar Indust rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,831.5%.

