Shares of Saga Comm-Cl A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Broadcasting Industry (SGA, EVC, HMTV, TRCO, ETM)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Saga Comm-Cl A ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,222.7%. Entravision Co-A is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,585.8%. Hemisphere Media ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,650.0%.

Tribune Media -A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,757.2%, and Entercom Comm-A rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,149.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tribune Media -A on August 22nd, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.62. Since that recommendation, shares of Tribune Media -A have risen 27.4%. We continue to monitor Tribune Media -A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.