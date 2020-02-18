Shares of Marcus & Millich Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Real Estate Services Industry (MMI, JLL, ASPS, RLGY, HF)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Marcus & Millich ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 268.4%. Following is Jones Lang Lasal with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,864.1%. Altisource Port ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,462.4%.

Realogy Holdings follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,746.3%, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,113.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Realogy Holdings and will alert subscribers who have RLGY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.