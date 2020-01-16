Shares of Ennis Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Commercial Printing Industry (EBF, BRC, INWK, DLX, LABL)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Ennis Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,028.4%. Brady Corp - A is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,333.9%. Innerworkings In ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,072.0%.

Deluxe Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,113.5%, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,577.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Innerworkings In on August 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Innerworkings In have risen 26.2%. We continue to monitor Innerworkings In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.