Shares of Ellie Mae Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Application Software Industry (ELLI, AGYS, ULTI, SNPS, SPNS)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Ellie Mae Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1.2%. Following is Agilysys Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 20.8%. Ultimate Softwar ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 188.5%.

Synopsys Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 420.6%, and Sapiens Intl rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 466.0%.

