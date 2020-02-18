Shares of Amer Natl Insur Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (ANAT, HMN, AFG, AIZ, KMPR)
Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Amer Natl Insur ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 254.9%. Following is Horace Mann Educ with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,653.5%. Amer Finl Group ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,960.8%.
Assurant Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,996.7%, and Kemper Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,187.3%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amer Natl Insur on October 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $116.79. Since that call, shares of Amer Natl Insur have fallen 6.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest debt-to-capital ratio amer natl insur horace mann educ amer finl group assurant inc kemper corp