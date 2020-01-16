Revance Therapeu has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (RVNC, COLL, AMPH, AGN, PETX)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Revance Therapeu ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 69.1%. Following is Collegium Pharma with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 140.1%. Amphastar Pharma ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,226.5%.

Allergan Plc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,894.3%, and Aratana Therapeu rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,148.5%.

