Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Vereit Inc in the Diversified REITs Industry (VER, STOR, ESRT, CLNY, LPT)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Vereit Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,302.4%. Store Capital is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,502.4%. Empire State Rea ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,605.9%.
Colony Capital-A follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,736.8%, and Liberty Prop rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,796.9%.
