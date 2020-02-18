Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Lumber Liquidato in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (LL, TTS, SHOS, LOW, HD)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Lumber Liquidato ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 704.7%. Tile Shop Hldgs is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,609.1%. Sears Hometown A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,247.6%.

Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7,431.8%, and Home Depot Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 9,489.5%.

