Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Houlihan Lokey I in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (HLI, EVR, GCAP, ETFC, ITG)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Houlihan Lokey I ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 137.2%. Following is Evercore Partn-A with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,994.2%. Gain Capital Hol ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,175.4%.

E*Trade Financia follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,318.9%, and Investment Tech rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,812.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Investment Tech on October 4th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Investment Tech have risen 21.5%. We continue to monitor Investment Tech for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.