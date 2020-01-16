Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Gentex Corp in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (GNTX, MPAA, SMP, STRT, THRM)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Gentex Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 366.6%. Following is Motorcar Parts with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,187.5%. Standard Motor ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,198.6%.

Strattec Sec follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,827.5%, and Gentherm Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,071.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Motorcar Parts on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Motorcar Parts have risen 22.8%. We continue to monitor Motorcar Parts for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.