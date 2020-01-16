Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Essent Group Ltd in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (ESNT, NWBI, HBCP, MTG, NMIH)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Essent Group Ltd ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,135.6%. Northwest Bancsh is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,537.7%. Home Bancorp Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,053.9%.

Mgic Invt Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,083.9%, and Nmi Holdings I-A rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,203.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Essent Group Ltd on December 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $52.13. Since that call, shares of Essent Group Ltd have fallen 3.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.