Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Ennis Inc in the Commercial Printing Industry (EBF, BRC, INWK, DLX, LABL)

Written on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 2:19am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Ennis Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,028.4%. Following is Brady Corp - A with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,333.9%. Innerworkings In ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,072.0%.

Deluxe Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,113.5%, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,577.3%.

Ticker(s): EBF BRC INWK DLX LABL

