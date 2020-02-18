Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Ennis Inc in the Commercial Printing Industry (EBF, BRC, INWK, DLX, LABL)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Ennis Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,028.4%. Following is Brady Corp - A with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,333.9%. Innerworkings In ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,072.0%.
Deluxe Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,113.5%, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,577.3%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ennis Inc and will alert subscribers who have EBF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest debt-to-capital ratio ennis inc brady corp - a innerworkings in deluxe corp multi-color corp