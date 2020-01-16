Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Community Health in the Health Care REITs Industry (CHCT, DOC, HR, HCN, HTA)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Community Health ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,478.0%. Following is Physicians Realt with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,659.4%. Healthcare Rlty ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,176.9%.
Welltower Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,339.9%, and Healthcare Tru-A rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,521.1%.
