Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Callaway Golf Co in the Leisure Products Industry (ELY, ESCA, NLS, BC, VSTO)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Callaway Golf Co ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,174.6%. Following is Escalade Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,715.3%. Nautilus Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,112.0%.

Brunswick Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,277.8%, and Vista Outdoor rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,291.8%.

