Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Atn Internationa in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry (ATNI, T, VZ, CNSL, WIN)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Atn Internationa ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,580.0%. Following is At&T Inc with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,765.4%. Verizon Communic ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7,237.8%.

Consolidated Com follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 8,031.2%, and Windstream Holdi rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 11,385.2%.

