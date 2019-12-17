Maximus Inc has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (MMS, JKHY, PYPL, EXLS, SYKE)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Maximus Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7.1%. Following is Jack Henry with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 462.1%. Paypal Holdings ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 588.4%.

Exlservice Holdi follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 927.0%, and Sykes Enterprise rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,566.5%.

