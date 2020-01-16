Lumber Liquidato has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (LL, TTS, SHOS, LOW, HD)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Lumber Liquidato ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 704.7%. Tile Shop Hldgs is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,609.1%. Sears Hometown A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,247.6%.

Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 7,431.8%, and Home Depot Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 9,489.5%.

