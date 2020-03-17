Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry Detected in Shares of Boingo Wireless (WIFI, USM, TDS, TMUS, S)
Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Boingo Wireless ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 628.9%. Us Cellular Corp is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,078.1%. Telephone & Data ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,342.9%.
T-Mobile Us Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,780.8%, and Sprint Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,075.1%.
