Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry Detected in Shares of 3D Systems Corp (DDD, SSYS, EFII, HPE, NTAP)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

3D Systems Corp ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 122.1%. Following is Stratasys Ltd with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 276.8%. Elec For Imaging ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,898.9%.

Hewlett Packa follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,738.2%, and Netapp Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,175.6%.

